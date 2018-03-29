Exhibit Displays Love Letters to Nature

Chinese artist Wang Xin Yong will present 29 paintings on rice paper at Ning Zhou Gallery, 357 S. Coast Highway from April 5 – 12.

The artist will be in attendance at the show’s opening reception during Artwalk, Thursday, April 5, from 6-9 p.m.

Though firmly rooted in traditional Chinese painting, the artist’s work is infused with Western influences while using traditional Chinese paint and inks as well as watercolor.

Artist Explores the Feminine Ideal

Artist Jane Maxwell opens her new show, “Behind the Silhouette,” at JoAnne Artman Gallery, 326 N. Coast Highway on April 15.

Her work addresses the information age data onslaught and works that explore identity and the female form through collage and the classic motif of the female silhouette.

The show runs through June, 30.

Cove Artist Maintains a Full Palette

Maribeth McFaul is the featured artist at Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway. Meet her and see her watercolors on synthetic paper during at Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 5.

McFaul is also known for her chalk drawings on pavement and travels the country to participate in the performance art of street painting.

The retired middle school art teacher will teach watercolor painting to adults in the city of Mission Viejo’s spring recreation classes program.