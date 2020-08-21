Fall and winter sports seasons come into focus

Share this:

Football

August is normally the start of the football season and in some parts of the country, high school and college football will be played this September but not in California. The 86th season’s revised Varsity schedule was issued recently with Laguna’s first practice date on Dec. 14 and a scrimmage scheduled at Laguna Hills on Dec. 31. The real weather challenge will be on Jan. 30 when the Breakers travel to Big Bear (elevation 6700++) for a non-league game. It may not quite be Green Bay but still a chance of frozen turf for the 1:30 p.m. contest.

Head Coach: John Shanahan – (Four Year Record: 29-19, 1 league title)

Kick off time 7 p.m. (Except Big Bear)

Fri Jan 8 @ Dana Hills

Fri Jan 15 Northwood

Fri Jan 22 Woodbridge (@ University High)

Sat Jan 30 @ Big Bear 1:30 p.m.

Fri Feb 5 @ Chino

Fri Feb 12 @ Segerstrom

Fri Feb 18 Marina (@ Westminster High)

Fri Feb 26 Ocean View #

Fri Mar 5 Godinez #

Fri Mar 12 @ Westminster #

# – Golden West Conference Pac 5 League

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Laguna is looking to extend their league title run but will now be in the four-team Sunset Surf League. The squads were the top boys and girls teams last year among the eight Sunset Conference schools, Boys will square off against Newport Harbor, Los Alamitos and Edison while the girls will be challenged by Newport and Los Alamitos with Fountain Valley rounding out the group. Scott Wittkop (Boys) and Steve Lalim (Girls) return have head coaches both having impressive records of success at Laguna.

Schedule:

Sat Jan 2 Crean Lutheran Invitational

Sat Jan 9 Great Cow Run (Cerritos)

Fri/Sat Jan 15/16 Woodbridge Invitational in Norco

Sat Jan23 Dana Hills Invitational

Sat Jan 30 Temecula Twilight

F/S Feb 5/6 Clovis Invitational

F/S Feb 13/14 Orange County Championships @ Oak Canyon Park

F/S Feb 19/21 Mt SAC

Sat Feb 27 Sunset Conference FINALS @ Central Park, Huntington Beach

F/S Mar 12/13 SSCIF Prelims @ Mt SAC

Sat Mar 20 SSCIF Finals @ Mt SAC

Sat Mar 26 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS @ Woodward Park, Fresno

Girls Water Polo

Class of 2021 Commitments are now up to eight players as Kenedy Corlett has committed to UC Santa Barbara and Skyler Kidd to Indiana. Corlett played in 33 games last season with 13 goals, 10 assists, and 18 steals.

Kidd will be playing for former Laguna player Taylor Dodson who is in her third season as the Hoosiers head coach. Also on the IU staff is former Laguna assistant Mackie Beck.

Sad news last week with the passing of long-time girls water polo booster and announcer, Lucas Saxe on August 11. Lucas was a big proponent of the sport and will missed by all.

Other 2020-21 FALL/WINTER SPORTS Season Dated per CIF:

Boys Volleyball First contest Dec 12, playoffs start after Feb 13

Girls Volleyball First contest Dec 19, playoffs start after Feb 13

Boys Water Polo First contest Dec 21, playoffs start after Feb 20

