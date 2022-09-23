Fall Sports Update for Sept. 23

CROSS COUNTRY

Laguna participated in the 41st Annual Woodbridge Cross Country meet last weekend at Irvine’s Great Park. The girls competed in the Varsity White B division finishing third out of 23 teams. Top runner for the Breakers was Sydney Schaefgen with an 18:22.1 mark for the 3-mile course. Also scoring for Laguna were Anoua Carrie, Claire Anderson, Nina Rogers and Karina Pitz.

The Boys team is rebuilding this year and will be challenged to earn a spot in the playoffs, missing CIF for the first time since 1998. The varsity will run in Temecula, Clovis and the OC Championships before the league meet on Oct. 29. The team needs to be ranked in the top 13 in two of the final four polls or finish first or second in the Sunset Wave League finals to advance to post-season.

This week, the girls’ cross country is ranked #10 in the SSCIF D-4 poll. For more information, visit www.lbxc.org for girls cross country and www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com for boys.

FOOTBALL (2-3)

Laguna Comeback Falls Short 27-25

The Breakers could not pull off another comeback win last Friday night as they ran out of miracles turning the ball over on downs in the final seconds at Crean Lutheran. The Saints were holding their first-night football game (and homecoming) in their on-campus stadium, and the team treated the overflow crowd to a 21-0 start in the opening period. Once Laguna adjusted, Breakers slowly got back into the contest and had the home fans sweating in the final minutes.

The two field goals in the second period were set up on fumble recoveries by Jacob Burdick and Micah Chavez on Crean miscues. Breakers did not help their cause with five turnovers, but only one led to a Crean score.

This week: Friday September 23 at Lakeside (Elsinore), an 1800 student school that opened in 2005 located on the northwest side of the lake. The Lancers are 2-3 so far this year and were 6-5 last year, The squad competes in the 4-team Sunbelt League with Riverside Poly, Vista del Lago, and Paloma Valley. Breakers are a surprise favorite per the CIF Cal-Preps computer rating system used for playoff determination.

Laguna Beach Breakers vs. Crean Lutheran – Game #5 stats

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Rogers 18-123, Das 2-(3), Kanter 4-22

Passing: Ethan Das: 25-27-4 195 yards 1TD 86.0

Receiving: Swanson 8-49, Rogers 8-8, Freeman 4-50, Zaengle 1-5, Kanter 1-1, Rodriguez 5-82

Kick-off Returns: Rogers 1-42

Punting: Rodriguez 3-21.3

Punt Returns: Rodriguez 1-9

GIRLS GOLF (1-0, 3-3)

Breakers dropped a 243-163 match to Los Alamitos on Sept. 20 and a 264-221 match at Edison on Sept. 15. They did receive a gift as Newport forfeited their Aug. 30 league match for using an ineligible player.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (1-0)

The ninth season of Laguna Beach sand volleyball started with Laguna hosting Capo Valley Christian on Main Beach.

Sept 13 vs Capistrano Valley Christian at Main Beach, 7-0

#1 Jake Mauro/Logan Ribarich: 24-22, 21-19

#2 Laird Garcia/Sam Bennett: 21-18, 21-0

#3 Ethan Spiegel/Lucas McKibben: 21-18, 21-13

#4 Dylan Siriani/Kai Patchell: 21-10, 21-18

#5 Ryan Halloran/Ryan Laughlin: 21-9, 21-6

4-Man – Ribarich/Mauro/Garcia/McKibben 26-24

This past Wednesday, Laguna met Newport Harbor on Main Beach and is playing Mater Dei next Tuesday at the Huntington courts off Newland Street.

GIRLS TENNIS (0-0, 1-5)

The Breakers continue to fall short in their court battles, losing 12-6 at Dana Hills on Sept. 13, 5-13 to Tesoro at home on Sept. 15, 6-12 to Palm Desert on Sept. 16, and 3-15 to JSerra on Sept. 20.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (10-13, 0-2)

Breakers easily defeated Marina on Sept. 14 but lost to defending league champion Huntington Beach (22-2, 2-0) 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 on Sept. 15 at the Oiler Gym. On Tuesday, Newport (10-4, 1-1) edged the Breakers 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24 in a very highly competitive contest not seen in Dugger for a number of years.

Eva Travis led Laguna with 25 kills, four block assists, and 15 digs, Brooklyn Yelland had 14 digs, and Meg Gardner served four key aces and three kills. Anabel Kotzakov was the Tars weapon with 24 kills and the Sailors had four players with 12 or more digs.

Boys Water Polo (7-4)

The squad finished eleventh in the South Coast Tournament and is favored in the Villa Park Classic this weekend. A complete update will be in next week’s edition of the Indy.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules and scores?

Football, girls volleyball, water polo scores and rosters can be found on the MaxPreps website.