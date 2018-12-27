Fall Teams Award Top Athletes
Cross Country – Boys
The boys team honored their program with a recent team awards banquet and finished the season with their fastest team effort in the school’s history. Their record All-State and All-CIF honors were detailed a few weeks ago. Coach Scott Wittkop has directed the program for nine seasons winning his first section and state crown this year.
Most
Outstanding Runner – Ryan Smithers
(David Brobeck Legacy Award)
Most Improved – Timmy Crawford
Rookie of the Year – Will Compton
Pride Award – Mateo Bianchi
Co-Breaker Tough – Logan Brooks, Sebastian Fisher
4-Year Awards: Zachary Bonnin, Andrew Doudna, Zachary Falkowski, Sebastian Fisher, Colin Johnson, Cal Nielson, Kevin Smith
Coaches Awards – Owen Van Es, Zachary Bonnin, Cal Nielson, Charles Dickerson, Zachary Falkowski
Frosh MVP – Luke Anderton
JV MVP – Daniel Kimball
Cross Country – Girls
Breaker girls captured their seventh straight league title, advanced to the SSCIF finals for the 16th straight season and they made the program’s 13th appearance at the State Meet in Fresno. Coach Steve Lalim has guided the team since 2007.
MostOutstandingRunner – HannahKonkel
BreakersLegacyAward – MollyCohn
MostImproved – FarrahGascoine
MostInspirational – KatieRollins & MorganFalkowski
RookieoftheYear – CocoReed
BreakerTough – Emily Engel & SydneySchaefgen
CoachesAwards – CassidyMorgan, SierraRead, KateMaddux, MollyCohn
4-YearAward – AshleyFlores, MollyCohn, EmilyEngel, HannahKonkel
3-MileSchoolRecord – HannahKonkel – 17:31 @ WoodbridgeInvitational
Girls Golf
Under Coach Jon Hendrickson, the Breakers transitioned to the more competitive Sunset Conference. Top golfers were Sarah Hollinshead, who advanced to the league finals, and Maya Vidas and Claire Smithers, who just missed the cut.
Varsity MVP – Kenya Ripley-Dunlap
Varsity Most Improved – Maya Vidas
Coach’s Award- Sarah Hollinshead
Coach’s Award- Claire Smithers
JV MVP – Brooklyn Conlon,
JV Most Improved – Abby Amish
Coach’s Award- Jaden Shalala
Coach’s Award- Lana Green Duval
Boys Water Polo
Laguna’s 55th water polo season was celebrated on Monday, Nov. 27, at the annual team banquet. Coach Rober Grayeli’s first season with Laguna faced the program’s toughest schedule and league affiliation, but the squad rose to the occasion with a second-place finish in the Sunset Surf League, a #7 ranking in the Southern Section, two season wins over Corona del Mar, and three victories over Huntington Beach.
Varsity:
MVP-ColtonGregory,
BestOffense-ZacharyCord,
BestDefense-CadenCapobianco,
Swiss-James Nolan
Rookie – Logan McCarroll
John Wooden Award -WilliamClark
All League:
1st Team: Colton Gregory & Caden Capobianco
2nd Team: James Nolan & Logan McCarroll
All-CIF (Division 1):
1st Team – Colton Gregory
2nd Team – Caden Capobianco
3rd Team – Logan McCarroll, Will Clark
Junior Varsity:
MVP-AidanMcDennon,
BestOffense -ColtonWeeks
BestDefense -ThomasDubey
Swiss -Hayden Woodburn
MostImproved -NathanHoulas
John Wooden -Luke Teeple
Frosh-Soph:
MVP -Holden Seybold
BestOffense -Nicholas Hoffs
BestDefense -FrankLaptin
Swiss -RithvikKasaraneni
MostImproved -GavinPike
John Wooden -WillisBoyd
Girls Volleyball
The girls gathered in November at LVBX Studio in North Laguna for their annual banquet celebrating another successful season. Breakers went 19-14, advanced to the D3 finals, won their 14th consecutive league title, beat Sunset Surf League champion Corona del Mar for the second straight season, and defeated D2 SSCIF Champion Los Alamitos.
Varsity:
Team Captain – Gretchen Webb
Spark Plug Award – Cambria Hall
Artist Award – Halle Carballo
Sunset League All Academic – Kendall Fraser & Soren Patchell
All-League – Piper Naess (MVP), 1st Team – Halle Carballo, Cambria Hall, Soren Patchell; 2nd Team – Gretchen Webb
All-CIF – Piper Naess, Soren Patchell
Junior Varsity:
MVP – Mikayla Smith
Bring It Award – Sophie Black
Team Award – Alessandra Nitolglia
Frosh-Soph:
MVP – Lucy Loughlin
Best Offensive Player – Sydney Freeman
Most Improved – Ali Yepiz