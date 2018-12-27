Fall Teams Award Top Athletes

Share this:

Cross Country – Boys

The boys team honored their program with a recent team awards banquet and finished the season with their fastest team effort in the school’s history. Their record All-State and All-CIF honors were detailed a few weeks ago. Coach Scott Wittkop has directed the program for nine seasons winning his first section and state crown this year.

Most

Outstanding Runner – Ryan Smithers

(David Brobeck Legacy Award)

Most Improved – Timmy Crawford

Rookie of the Year – Will Compton

Pride Award – Mateo Bianchi

Co-Breaker Tough – Logan Brooks, Sebastian Fisher

4-Year Awards: Zachary Bonnin, Andrew Doudna, Zachary Falkowski, Sebastian Fisher, Colin Johnson, Cal Nielson, Kevin Smith

Coaches Awards – Owen Van Es, Zachary Bonnin, Cal Nielson, Charles Dickerson, Zachary Falkowski

Frosh MVP – Luke Anderton

JV MVP – Daniel Kimball

Cross Country – Girls

Breaker girls captured their seventh straight league title, advanced to the SSCIF finals for the 16th straight season and they made the program’s 13th appearance at the State Meet in Fresno. Coach Steve Lalim has guided the team since 2007.

MostOutstandingRunner – HannahKonkel

BreakersLegacyAward – MollyCohn

MostImproved – FarrahGascoine

MostInspirational – KatieRollins & MorganFalkowski

RookieoftheYear – CocoReed

BreakerTough – Emily Engel & SydneySchaefgen

CoachesAwards – CassidyMorgan, SierraRead, KateMaddux, MollyCohn

4-YearAward – AshleyFlores, MollyCohn, EmilyEngel, HannahKonkel

3-MileSchoolRecord – HannahKonkel – 17:31 @ WoodbridgeInvitational

Girls Golf

Under Coach Jon Hendrickson, the Breakers transitioned to the more competitive Sunset Conference. Top golfers were Sarah Hollinshead, who advanced to the league finals, and Maya Vidas and Claire Smithers, who just missed the cut.

Varsity MVP – Kenya Ripley-Dunlap

Varsity Most Improved – Maya Vidas

Coach’s Award- Sarah Hollinshead

Coach’s Award- Claire Smithers

JV MVP – Brooklyn Conlon,

JV Most Improved – Abby Amish

Coach’s Award- Jaden Shalala

Coach’s Award- Lana Green Duval

Boys Water Polo

Laguna’s 55th water polo season was celebrated on Monday, Nov. 27, at the annual team banquet. Coach Rober Grayeli’s first season with Laguna faced the program’s toughest schedule and league affiliation, but the squad rose to the occasion with a second-place finish in the Sunset Surf League, a #7 ranking in the Southern Section, two season wins over Corona del Mar, and three victories over Huntington Beach.

Varsity:

MVP-ColtonGregory,

BestOffense-ZacharyCord,

BestDefense-CadenCapobianco,

Swiss-James Nolan

Rookie – Logan McCarroll

John Wooden Award -WilliamClark

All League:

1st Team: Colton Gregory & Caden Capobianco

2nd Team: James Nolan & Logan McCarroll

All-CIF (Division 1):

1st Team – Colton Gregory

2nd Team – Caden Capobianco

3rd Team – Logan McCarroll, Will Clark

Junior Varsity:

MVP-AidanMcDennon,

BestOffense -ColtonWeeks

BestDefense -ThomasDubey

Swiss -Hayden Woodburn

MostImproved -NathanHoulas

John Wooden -Luke Teeple

Frosh-Soph:

MVP -Holden Seybold

BestOffense -Nicholas Hoffs

BestDefense -FrankLaptin

Swiss -RithvikKasaraneni

MostImproved -GavinPike

John Wooden -WillisBoyd

Girls Volleyball

The girls gathered in November at LVBX Studio in North Laguna for their annual banquet celebrating another successful season. Breakers went 19-14, advanced to the D3 finals, won their 14th consecutive league title, beat Sunset Surf League champion Corona del Mar for the second straight season, and defeated D2 SSCIF Champion Los Alamitos.

Varsity:

Team Captain – Gretchen Webb

Spark Plug Award – Cambria Hall

Artist Award – Halle Carballo

Sunset League All Academic – Kendall Fraser & Soren Patchell

All-League – Piper Naess (MVP), 1st Team – Halle Carballo, Cambria Hall, Soren Patchell; 2nd Team – Gretchen Webb

All-CIF – Piper Naess, Soren Patchell

Junior Varsity:

MVP – Mikayla Smith

Bring It Award – Sophie Black

Team Award – Alessandra Nitolglia

Frosh-Soph:

MVP – Lucy Loughlin

Best Offensive Player – Sydney Freeman

Most Improved – Ali Yepiz