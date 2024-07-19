Family Art Day gets wild at the Festival of Arts

The Festival of Arts Family Art Day took a walk on the wild side last Sunday, July 14. The event, tailored to entertain the entire family, featured an array of wildlife-themed art activities and encounters.

“Family Art Day is getting a wild makeover this year,” Festival of Arts Exhibits and Events Director Christine Georgantas said. “We’re thrilled to introduce this brand new animal theme and offer a wider range of art experiences for families of all ages. It’ll be a fantastic way to explore the wonders of the animal kingdom through creative expression.”

Last Sunday, families from all over Orange County descended on the Festival grounds to participate in many of the interactive art activities and meet some exotic creatures.

The OC Reptile Zoo, Raptor Events and Priceless Pets Rescue were on site to educate kids and parents about a variety of animal life, from exotic alligators to adoptable puppies.

The OC Beekeepers Association was in attendance to teach participants about the importance bees play in our ecosystem and Laguna Beach Police Department’s peer support K-9 Cooper also made an appearance.

In the Festival’s Art Center, families participated in hands-on, animal-inspired activities. Bowers Museum will host a special animal anime sculpting class in conjunction with its current exhibition, “Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form.”

Family Art Day was free with Festival admission. Children five and under receive free admission to the Festival of Arts all summer.