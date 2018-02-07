Quantcast
Fest Makes Music Across the Town

Posted On 07 Feb 2018
Tenor Nicholas Phan puts his stamp on the annual Music Festival, with public performances Thursday through Sunday. Photo by Henry Dombey

Grammy-nominated tenor Nicholas Phan serves as the artistic director for the 16th annual Laguna Beach Music Festival, which features three weekend concerts Feb. 9-11 at the Laguna Playhouse.

On opening night, Friday, Feb. 9, vocal and instrumental pieces by Bach and Robert and Clara Schumann, as well as Brahms will be performed at 8 p.m.

The next evening explores the tradition of composers turning to diaries for texts. “Diaries: The Art of the Confessional” features the world premieres of a commissioned song cycle from Missy Mazzoli’s operas and a multimedia event built around Leoš Janáček’s compelling “The Diary of One Who Disappeared,” on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m.

In “The American Sabbath,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, Phan and special guests take listeners on a musical road trip exploring the American art song tradition through songs of faith and praise.

Laguna Beach Live presents the annual festival with the Philharmonic Society.

Tickets at: philharmonicsociety.org.

Special Preview Events:

Joélle Harvey, Edward Nelson, and Shannon McGinnis will also be featured at the Laguna Art Museum on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 949-715-9713, or visit LagunaBeachLive.org.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the trio will perform from 10-11:15 a.m. at Laguna Beach High School, and at the Boys and Girls Club the following day.

