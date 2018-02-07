Fest Makes Music Across the Town

Grammy-nominated tenor Nicholas Phan serves as the artistic director for the 16th annual Laguna Beach Music Festival, which features three weekend concerts Feb. 9-11 at the Laguna Playhouse.

On opening night, Friday, Feb. 9, vocal and instrumental pieces by Bach and Robert and Clara Schumann, as well as Brahms will be performed at 8 p.m.

The next evening explores the tradition of composers turning to diaries for texts. “Diaries: The Art of the Confessional” features the world premieres of a commissioned song cycle from Missy Mazzoli’s operas and a multimedia event built around Leoš Janáček’s compelling “The Diary of One Who Disappeared,” on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m.

In “The American Sabbath,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, Phan and special guests take listeners on a musical road trip exploring the American art song tradition through songs of faith and praise.

Laguna Beach Live presents the annual festival with the Philharmonic Society.

Tickets at: philharmonicsociety.org.

Special Preview Events:

Joélle Harvey, Edward Nelson, and Shannon McGinnis will also be featured at the Laguna Art Museum on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 949-715-9713, or visit LagunaBeachLive.org.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the trio will perform from 10-11:15 a.m. at Laguna Beach High School, and at the Boys and Girls Club the following day.