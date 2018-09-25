Festival Accepting Artists’ Applications for Summer 2019

Share this:

The 2019 Festival of Arts show will run July 5 through Aug. 31. Artists who would like to apply for the 2019 fine art show should submit three digital images per media and a completed application form to the Festival of Arts by Oct. 31 by 4 p.m. Applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website, www.foapom.com/apply. For more information call 949-464-4234.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to Oct. 31, 2018. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted.

The jurors will score the submitted artwork based on quality, intention and content; excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

To learn more about the Festival of Arts, the application process and photographing artwork effectively for submission, artists are invited to attend a free seminar offered on Oct. 1 at noon in the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds, located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Additional dates and locations to be announced. Check website for updates. Space is available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 949-464-4234.