Festival of Arts Brings ‘Music of Hope’ to Laguna Beach

New Musical Series ‘Spotlight on the Music of Hope Blue Piano’ Will be Held All Summer Long on the Festival Concert Stage

The Festival of Arts has collaborated with City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha to create a new musical series called “Music of Hope.” Debuting earlier this year at South Coast Plaza, this musical series honors and celebrates the more than 18 million Americans who have faced and triumphed over cancer.

“The Music of Hope Blue Piano Series is a testament to the power of music in healing and bringing communities together,” said David Perry, Festival of Arts president, longtime kidney cancer survivor and member of the Kidney Cancer Association board of directors. It’s an honor to host this series and celebrate the courage of cancer survivors.”

The iconic blue “Hope” piano is in residency on the Festival of Arts entertainment stage and will be played by musicians and performers through Aug. 30.

“City of Hope is dedicated to preventing, treating and curing the disease that affects one in three Americans in their lifetime,” said Annette Walker, resident of City of Hope Orange County. The beautiful music shared on our blue ‘Hope’ piano at the Festival of the Arts is a tribute to the 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. We extend our gratitude to our partners for helping us make sure that the triumphant sound of cancer survival is heard by all.”

In honor of this partnership, the Festival of Arts has introduced a new series, “Spotlight on the Music of Hope Piano,” featuring five acclaimed pianists on select Saturday evenings. Audiences have been enjoying these exceptional performances that showcase musical talent and highlight the Hope piano’s symbolic significance.

City of Hope, Orange County’s highest nationally ranked cancer care center, created the Music of Hope Tour as a tribute to the resilience and strength of cancer survivors. From May 27 through June 10, the Pacific Symphony, under the direction of Carl St.Clair, filled South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court with music. Now, the Music of Hope continues at the Festival of Arts, where the iconic blue “Hope” piano is prominently featured on the Festival of Arts entertainment stage, with award-winning musicians performing daily through Aug. 30.

In addition to the live entertainment, visitors to the festival can browse artwork from 120 exhibiting artists, take part in daily art classes, special events and more.