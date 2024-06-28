Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters to open doors next week

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is gearing up for the much-anticipated openings of the 2024 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show on July 3, and the renowned Pageant of the Masters, themed “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion,” on July 6. Both iconic events run for only 8-weeks through August 30 and promise to deliver unforgettable experiences, blending creativity, culture, and community in the heart of Laguna Beach.

As one of Southern California’s most beloved summer attractions, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, will run daily from July 3 to August 30, 2024. Over 100 local Orange County artists will exhibit their work this summer, with 21 making their Festival of Arts debut this year. The juried art show will feature a wide variety of media including paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass and more. During its two-month summer season, the Festival of Arts also hosts daily live concerts sponsored by City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha. The Festival’s Art Center, sponsored by Bank of America, will be a buzz with creative energy with art classes for all ages Thursday through Sunday and free drop-in art workshops offered daily.

Starting on July 6, the curtain will rise on the 2024 Pageant of the Masters, themed “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion,” running nightly through August 30. Inspired by the grandiosity of modern fashion shows and the craftsmanship of historical designs, the 2024 Pageant will feature works by artists such as John Singer Sargent, Edouard Manet, and Thomas Gainsborough, as well as three-dimensional works such as a high heel by Alexander McQueen, brooches and pendants from early 1900’s jewelers, and various figurines by artist and designer Erté.

Set under the starry-night sky of Laguna Beach in the Irvine Bowl outdoor amphitheater, the Pageant of the Masters immerses audiences in a world of stunning tableaux vivants (living pictures) for ninety mesmerizing minutes. These incredibly faithful recreations of classical and contemporary works of art feature real people posing exactly like their counterparts in the original masterpieces. Accompanied by a professional orchestra, an original score, live narration, intricate sets, sophisticated lighting, hundreds of dedicated volunteers, and a few surprises, “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion” is a production not to be missed. Tickets are available at foapom.com.