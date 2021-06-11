Festival of Arts Foundation grant to support plein air painters association educational programs

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) received a $4,000 grant from The Festival of Arts Foundation to help fund its educational projects.

These funds will help in the production of a series of videos to be used in classrooms as well as purchase necessary supplies. The Plein Air Project will once again be presented during LPAPA’s 23rd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational from Oct. 2 to 10.



LPAPA’s educational program enables mentoring artists to introduce students to the history of plein air painting through lectures, demonstrations and in field study.

The Younger Generation program designed to provide students with the knowledge of plein air painting, art and California history, museum education, field study and a multi-faceted education of California’s natural landscape.

The Next Generation program is designed to cultivate the next generation of plein air painters by developing college students’ knowledge and expertise in the plein air field. LPAPA supplies the mentors as well as supplies.

The Now Generation is an adult mentoring program incorporating painting workshops, Plein Talks and Paint Outs (both physical and virtual) for professional, emerging, and beginning plein air painters and art enthusiasts

For additional information about LPAPA or its education programs contact executive director Rosemary Swimm at 949-376-3635 or [email protected]