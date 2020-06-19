Festival of Arts launches digital library

Share this:

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach launched foaTV, an online library of videos created for fans of the Pageant of the Masters and the Fine Arts Show, this week to help the community stay connected while both productions on hiatus this summer.

Compiling videos, clips and past digital recordings into one hub, foaTV offers a variety of Festival of Arts channels to choose from, including “Meet the Artist” short documentaries about artists who have exhibited their work over the years.

“We are excited to offer a digital stage that not only allows us to easily showcase the videos we have from past seasons, but also offers our organization the opportunity to broadcast new videos for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” festival spokesperson Sharbie Higuchi said in a statement. “Our hope is that foaTV will be resourceful, entertaining and enriching.”

Fans can also rewatch their favorite special events from the past years, such as the Fashion Show or Celebrity Benefit Night.

The “Pageant of the Masters” channel allows viewers to watch video clips of past casting calls, behind the scenes tours, and footage from media who stepped inside a living picture like hosts from The Today Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I believe the arts are needed more now than ever. Watching foaTV over these past few days has allowed me and my family the chance to not only enjoy some of our favorite things about the Festival of Arts, but it has inspired us and brought some comfort to our home,” Festival of Arts member Colleen Walker said in a statement.

