Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach to celebrate 90th anniversary

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach will mark its 90th anniversary with a birthday bash from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 in partnership with the City.

The very first Festival of Arts started on Aug. 13, 1932, according to a press release.

The day will include birthday-themed art projects, photo booths, live music with Grammy-nominated musician Lee Rocker, giveaways, surprises, and much more. This event is open to the public and admission is free to the Fine Art Show all day long.

For more details, please visit lagunafestivalofarts.org.