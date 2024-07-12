Festival of Arts, Pageant of the Masters kick off summer

Special events, live music, art classes, and “À La Mode: The Fashion of Art” continue daily through Aug. 30

In the heart of Laguna Beach, a vibrant celebration of art and culture unfolded as the Festival of Arts welcomed locals and visitors to the opening week of the 2024 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show kicked off in spectacular fashion, exceeding expectations during its opening week. Featuring artwork from 120 of Orange County’s most celebrated artists, the show drew a diverse and enthusiastic crowd of patrons from across the region.

The open-air venue became a vibrant hub, buzzing with conversation as visitors explored a wide spectrum of artistic mediums – paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics and more. Opening week saw remarkable art sales, with many artists reporting significant interest and purchases of their work. Collectors and art enthusiasts eagerly acquired pieces, ranging from stunning large-scale installations to intricate handcrafted jewelry, setting an encouraging tone for the rest of the festival and underscoring the strong demand for high-quality, original art.

Following the opening of the Fine Art Show was the debut of the 2024 Pageant of the Masters production, “A La Mode: The Art of Fashion,” on July 6th. Enthusiastic “oohs” and “ahhs” echoed throughout the performances during opening weekend. This year’s sartorial salute brilliantly intertwines art and fashion, showcasing iconic artworks reimagined through stunning costumes and live tableaux. Each scene captivated the audience, highlighting the evolution of fashion across different eras and cultures.

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters dazzled audiences with many show-stopping moments, beginning with an exquisite fashion show of costumes inspired by artworks featured in the show. Another crowd-favorite was the Pageant’s striking re-creation of Alexander McQueen’s “Angel Shoe”- with a cast member posed as the sculptural angel in the iconic high heel. Beyond the runway, the Pageant paid tribute to the visionary costuming of Edith Head, the star-studded spectacle of the MET Gala, and fashion movements that have shaped cultures around the world. From the sharp tailoring of Britain’s Carnaby Street to the flamboyant elegance of the Congolese La Sape movement, and from the iconic designs of French fashion houses to the timeless beauty of traditional Japanese kimonos, “A La Mode” offers a thrilling celebration of the enduring link between fashion and art. Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now at PageantTickets.com or by calling (800) 487-3378.

In addition to the fine art show and Pageant performance, the Festival of Arts also hosts daily music concerts, kicking off the popular Concerts on the Green series on Saturday, July 7, with former Tower of Power trumpeter Greg Adams and his band, East Bay Soul. More exciting concerts are in store for this summer including weekly music series such as Tremendous Tributes; Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate; Americana and others. This year, City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha are partnering to sponsor the summer music program and bring the Music of Hope to the Festival of Arts. Their Hope Blue Piano will be used by musician’s all summer long in recognition of the healing power of music and to celebrate the courage of cancer survivors.

On Saturday nights, renowned pianists will perform as part of the Spotlight on the Music of Hope Blue Piano series to inspire and uplift audiences, creating memorable evenings filled with beautiful melodies and heartfelt performances.

For those inspired by the artwork and creative atmosphere, classes are available Friday through Sunday at the Festival Art Center, presented by Bank of America. All ages and skill levels are welcome Looking for a summer date night idea? Create a beautiful one-of-a-kind masterpiece and sip on complimentary wine or beverages at Prints and Pinots on Thursday nights and Wine and Painting Nights on Fridays.

And for the little ones, the Festival of Arts invites families for a fun-filled afternoon on Sunday, July 14 from 12 to 3 p.m. for the return of Family Art Day. This year’s event features a new animal twist with several different animal encounters and wildlife inspired art projects Families will have the opportunity to meet feathered and furry critters from the Reptile Zoo, Priceless Pets rescue, Raptor Events LLC, and the OC Beekeepers Association.