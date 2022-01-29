Festival of Arts receives $100K grant from O.C. arts relief program

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, the longtime local arts organization that hosts Pageant of the Masters and a juried fine art show each summer, recently received a $100,000 grant thanks to the Orange County Board of Supervisors’ Arts-Related Grant Relief Program.

The program, which offers financial assistance to those suffering from hardship in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, draws funding from the American Rescue Plan in an effort to aid eligible artistic business and nonprofits in South Orange County.

“The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is the longest-running outdoor fine art exhibition in California, and arguably the crown jewel of arts-related events in my district, but was sadly forced to cancel the entire 2020 summer season due to the pandemic,” Sup. Lisa Bartlett said in a press release. “As 2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, it was my great pleasure to present this beloved organization a check for $100,000 to help support its many wonderful events, programs and activities going forward.”

Funds from the grant will be used to help both FOA and Pageant of the Masters build on its legacy by making the arts accessible to the local community, creating high-quality exhibits and performances, presenting creative workshops with interactive elements and offering career opportunities to working artists. Additionally, it will help finance scholarships for students who will grow into the next generation of artists and philanthropists.

Laguna Beach has long been an arts colony, with more than 100 years of history ensuring it stands out from other OC communities. Since 1934, when Festival of Arts became a nonprofit that was to both promote and produce artistic events, the organization has maintained a presence in Laguna.

“Festival of Arts, its hundreds of volunteers and all those in our community are grateful to Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and her colleagues for their recognition of the festival,” said FOA President David Perry in a press release. “Like all arts organizations, the Festival of Arts found the last couple of years challenging. The County’s great program will help assure local arts organizations’ continued contribution to our community.”