Festival of the Arts Cancels Pageant of the Masters and Fine Art Show

The Festival of the Arts announced Monday that it has canceled the 2020 Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters in light of the state’s phased reopening plan.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement last week that the ban on mass gatherings would be extended for many weeks made it “simply not plausible” for pageant organizers to continue planning.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” Festival of the Arts President David Perry said in a prepared statement. “We had been hopeful and tried our best to open our doors this summer. We were determined to do everything possible to move ahead, but the insurmountable obstacles of this pandemic prohibited us from getting back into our offices and workshops to prepare for our traditional summer events.”

Festival leaders said last month that it was looking to raise $2 million through ticket pre-sales and donations by May 30 to continue production of summer programs amid the ongoing economic fallout. The coronavirus pandemic stalled ticket sales creating “unprecedented financial uncertainty” about whether festival organizers should continue planning the Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters.

The Festival of the Arts will now redirect its focus to planning for the future programs, including the 2021 Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Master, Perry said.

“As we move ahead, we will keep in touch and look forward to engaging with you throughout the summer,” Perry said. “We promise to continue to be here for you, our Pageant and Festival of Arts community… just as you have always been here for us.”

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

