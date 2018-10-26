Finding Meaning

Share this:

A Tale of Two Churches

Attending Laguna’s churches is as enjoyable as a sunset walk on our beaches. I’ve said this before and I’ll keep saying it until our chapels are so full you can’t find a seat. Last Sunday, I was welcomed at two churches of distinct and unique character: Chapel by the Sea (they’ve dropped the “Little”) and the venerable St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. The verb “welcome” is significant for one of the pleasures of church-going is the warm and gracious welcome by the greeters.

The character of the churches is distinct. When I entered Church by the Sea, the praise band was rocking and worshippers were singing and stomping. Seated, I couldn’t help but tap a foot to the beat. At St. Mary’s, by contrast, there was a beautiful organ prelude, followed by the traditional procession of gowned choir and priest. I settled into a pew warmly lit by sunshine streaming through stained-glass window. Though unique in expression, each service brought spiritual comfort.

The parable of the Prodigal Son was preached at Church by the Sea by Pastor Jay Grant. It’s about an impatient son who requests an early draw on his inheritance to chase the mirage of worldly pleasure. And it’s about a father who never ceases from scanning the far horizon for the familiar form of a wandering child. And it’s about coming home, the enduring love of parents, and the permanence of God’s love, even on our worst day. We all live this story, don’t we? Pastor Jay reminded that Christianity is a love story; I left the chapel uplifted.

At St. Mary’s, the scripture reading included God’s call to the long-suffering Job, reminding him of his premortal presence “when the morning stars sang together.” After reading from Psalm 104, the Epistle to the Hebrews was cited, noting that priesthood is granted, not taken, that submission and obedience are required, with service according to the order of the great high priest Melchizedek. Rev. Mackenzie’s sermon began with the apostles James and John striving for a place of honor, and Jesus’ reminder that whoever wishes to be great must be the servant of all. It seemed an important point as we are in the season of electing those who serve publicly. The good reverend, serving on a trial basis, also announced his permanent elevation to rector with the promise of a party to celebrate.

St. Mary’s is blessed by a long tradition of service to our town, especially to the homeless. Once again, I left a chapel uplifted, though a bit shamed, for when I looked in my wallet for an offering, it was empty. I promised myself to do better next time, for I had been blessed by the services. But that is what church is about, isn’t it, doing better?

It was a most enjoyable morning, spent with friendly people of uncommon goodness, and the messages resonated with me through the day. Churches are part of what makes life meaningful and these have an interesting history. For St. Mary’s it began with the Rev. Percy Clarkson, a colorful character who founded two Laguna churches. Chapel by the Sea got its start in the old Mormon Schoolhouse, the cradle for three of our churches, and a story for our next column.

Skip fell in love with Laguna on a ‘50s surfing trip. He’s a student of Laguna history and the author of Loving Laguna: A Local’s Guide to Laguna Beach. Email: [email protected].

Places to worship (all on Sunday, unless noted):

Baha’i’s of Laguna Beach—contact [email protected] for events and meetings.

Calvary Chapel Seaside, 21540 Wesley Drive (Lang Park Community Center), 10:30 a.m.

Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Hwy, Fri. 7 p.m., Sat. 10:30 a.m., Sun. 8 a.m.

Church by the Sea, 468 Legion St., 9 & 10:45 a.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 682 Park Ave., 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist, 635 High Dr., 10 a.m.

ISKCON (Hare Krishna), 285 Legion St., 5 p.m., with 6:45 feast.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, 20912 Laguna Canyon Rd., 1:00 p.m.

Laguna Beach Net-Works, 286 St. Ann’s Dr., 10 a.m.

Laguna Presbyterian, 415 Forest Ave., 8:30 & 10 a.m.

Neighborhood Congregational Church (UCC), 340 St. Ann’s Drive, 10 a.m.

United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley, 10 a.m.

Salt Chrch, 8681 N. Coast Hwy, 10:00 a.m.

St. Catherine of Siena (Catholic), 1042 Temple Terrace, 7:30, 9, 11, 1:30 p.m. (Spanish), 5:30 p.m. There are 8 a.m. masses on other days and Saturday 5:30 p.m. vigils.

St. Francis by the Sea (American Catholic), 430 Park, 9:30 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave., 8:00 & 10:30 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist, 429 Cypress St., 10:30 a.m.