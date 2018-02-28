Fire Consumes Arch Beach House

A fire that erupted in Arch Beach Heights and was highly visible due to clear, calm conditions damaged a two-story home at 854 Quivera St. late Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The action of the homeowner, who spotted flames after opening an internal garage door to check on an unusual noise, saved the house from becoming fully engulfed by flames, said Division Chief Api Weinert. “She shut the door,” he said. “That saved the home from full destruction.”

City property records list the home owners as Gregg and Tatiana Ferguson. Ms.

Ferguson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Firefighters contained the damage to the first level of the two-story structure, though an adjacent home was damaged by radiant heat and smoke from the 5:30 p.m. blaze, interim Fire Chief Tom Christopher said. No one was injured, he said.

The cause is likely accidental, said Weinert.