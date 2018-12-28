Fire Dept. Names 2018 Firefighter of the Year

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) recently announced that firefighter paramedic Matt Rolfe has been named the LBFD’s 2018 Firefighter of the Year. Rolfe has worked for the Laguna Beach Fire Department for five years and is currently assigned to Fire Station 3, located in the Top of the World neighborhood.

Each year, the Laguna Beach Fire Department recognizes a worthy department member as the “Firefighter of the Year.” To be considered for this annual recognition, LBFD officials said the firefighter must not only demonstrate high quality and consistent job performance, but they must also show an elevated personal level of commitment and dedication to the department and its mission.

Co-workers nominate LBFD members for the honor, providing examples of the skills, abilities, efforts, and attitude of the nominee. The nominees are then forwarded to the chief officers, who meet to review and discuss each candidate before selecting one.

“Firefighter Rolfe has been instrumental in integrating, maintaining, and updating our iOS-ePCR program,” said Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia. “With much of our day-to-day operations relying on IT-based functions, such as electronic patient reporting, it is imperative that it is consistently monitored for effectiveness and efficiency. This area of responsibility requires a strong dedication and time commitment.”

Garcia said Rolfe has taken the lead in helping LBFD maintain its iPads, and as part of his technical duties, works with vendors/IT specialists, codes, and solicits input from LBFD members to continuously improve the department’s technology.

In his spare time, Rolfe decided to take up bagpiping and has been working hard to develop his skills so he can represent the Fire Department at events such as memorials, services, and celebrations.

“Matt is a character and his positive attitude is infectious,” Garcia said. “He is a family man and does all of this while helping his wife raise two young children and a new baby.”