Firefighters knock down fire at Laguna Beach home

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
204
Laguna Beach Fire Engine 1 responded to a structure fire at 617 Lombardy Lane
on Monday. Photo courtesy of Colleen Connelly

Laguna Beach firefighters responded to a Laguna Beach home on fire at 617 Lombardy Lane on Monday night.

After being dispatched around 6:13 p.m, firefighters from both Laguna Beach and Orange County Fire Authority extinguished the fire. A neighbor recorded video of firefighters cutting holes in the structure’s roof as a plume of smoke wafted out.

Photos also showed at least three fire engine crews were dispatched. Twenty-four firefighters assisted with putting out the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the house suffered extensive damage, a city spokesperson said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

View Our User Comment Policy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here