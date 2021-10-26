Firefighters knock down fire at Laguna Beach home

Laguna Beach firefighters responded to a Laguna Beach home on fire at 617 Lombardy Lane on Monday night.

After being dispatched around 6:13 p.m, firefighters from both Laguna Beach and Orange County Fire Authority extinguished the fire. A neighbor recorded video of firefighters cutting holes in the structure’s roof as a plume of smoke wafted out.

Photos also showed at least three fire engine crews were dispatched. Twenty-four firefighters assisted with putting out the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the house suffered extensive damage, a city spokesperson said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.