Firefighters working brush fire burning off 73 toll road in Laguna Coast Wilderness

A brush fire burns off SR-73 near Laguna Canyon Road on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Anne Shemonsky Hackett

Firefighters were working to extinguish a vegetation fire off State Route 73 west of Laguna Canyon Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:03 p.m. authorities received a 911 call of three separate fires, each about a quarter-acre in size, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said. The fire is burning in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.

Fire agencies have deployed two wildland alarms with engines, bulldozers, hand crews, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft. Orange County Fire Authority’s Quick Reaction Force, including a very large helitanker and a reconnaissance helicopter, is also responding from Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department and Newport Beach Fire Department are assisting on the fire, Doran said. A Laguna Beach police spokesperson said officers are observing the scene and ready to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

