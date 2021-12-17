Flores donates election campaign funds to nonprofits

Ruben Flores has donated $10,000 remaining from his 2020 city council election campaign. After consulting with friends, Flores decided to donate this money to nine Laguna Beach nonprofits that have struggled during the pandemic due to canceled in-person events.

The nonprofits who received $1,000 donations are Laguna Outreach for Community Arts, Glenwood Housing Foundation, Laguna Beach Urban Tree Fund, LCAD, Laguna Art Museum, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Canyon Foundation, and Laguna Beach Garden Club, The South Laguna Community Garden received a $2,000 donation.