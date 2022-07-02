FOA Art-To-Go will support needy artists

Over 100 exhibitors donated originals to the 2022 Art-To-Go collection at the Festival of Arts under the theme “What the World Needs Now.”

Works will be available for purchase from July 2 through Aug. 28 during regular festival hours. The public is invited to vote for People’s Choice art work from July 2 to July 8 online and in person.

The theme was inspired by the Pageant of the Masters “Wonderful World” program, and a 1965 song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Titles include “A Big Kiss” by Carol Heiman Green and “Sweet Love Sweets” by Brad Neal. Standouts include a blue topaz pendant by Dan Miller, a colored pencil botanical by David Kizziar, and ceramic whale silhouettes by Sharon Jackman.

Ballots are available at the display and online gallery. Winning artists will be presented with awards at 5:15 p.m. on July 10 on the Festival Stage. A brief reception will follow at Art-To-Go and the public is invited.

All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn, Laguna Beach. Proceeds from Art-To-Go sales benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts fund for artists in financial hardship. For information, visit theartistsfund-foa.org or call 949-612-1949.