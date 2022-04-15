FOA Artists Fund to spotlight glass artist

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts’ Instagram page will feature posts by glass artist Christopher Jeffries as he takes over the feed until April 18. Followers will see a snapshot of his daily life in Laguna Beach as he shares images from his glass blowing in progress, studio props, tools, and inspirations.

A Fine Arts graduate of Chico State University, Jeffries also studied in Italy and the Czech Republic and under master glassblowers. He recently taught at the historic Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

His contemporary glass sculptures and wall installations are exhibited annually at the Festival of Arts. Those who own Jefferies’ art are encouraged to post it on their own feeds, tag @theartistsfund, and use the hashtag #theartistsfund. Follow @theartistsfund with Jeffries daily until April 18.

For more information please call 949-612-1949 or [email protected]