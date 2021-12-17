FOA Foundation names Kathy Jones as new president

Kathy Jones was recently tapped as the next president of the FOA Foundation’s board of directors.

“Kathy Jones joined the FOA Foundation two years ago. As president, she brings a passion for the arts, as well as many years of strong administrative/board experience,” former FOA Foundation president Bob Earl said in a press release.

Kathy Jones is a painter and a long-time Laguna Beach resident. She has been a board member of the Festival of Arts, LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Food Pantry, the Laguna College of Art+Design, and Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education.

She previously served as vice chancellor of UC Irvine and senior vice president of Georgetown University. Kathy holds an undergraduate degree from Stanford.

Kathy’s paintings are exhibited at Sue Greenwood Fine Art, Laguna Beach; The Marshall Gallery, Scottsdale, Ariz.; the Patricia Rovzar Gallery in Seattle, Wash.; and the Lilypad Gallery, Milwaukee, Wis. She exhibited her work in the Festival of Arts for 19 years.

“It is a great honor to work with the members of the FOA Foundation board to support the arts in Laguna Beach,” Jones said in a press release. “I am particularly honored to succeed Scott Moore and Bob Earl. Their vision and leadership have made great contributions to our vital arts community. And of course, none of this would be possible without the foresight and commitment of the Festival of Arts Board.”