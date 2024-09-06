FOA opens artist applications for 2025 summer fine art show

Orange County artists can now apply to participate in the Festival of Art’s renowned 2025 Summer Fine Art Show.

Applications opened Wednesday, Sept. 3, offering local artists the opportunity to showcase their talents in one of the country’s most celebrated and recognized fine art exhibitions.

Each summer, the 90-year-old festival transforms into a hub of creativity, where 120 juried artists display their work in a setting that couples the California coast with the finest in contemporary and traditional art.

“Part of our mission is to provide a platform for local artists to reach a wider audience, and every year we are amazed by the depth of talent in our community,” said Christine Georgantas, exhibits director at the Festival of Arts. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning artists, and seeing how they contribute to the festival’s rich legacy.”

Interested artists must submit five digital images per medium and their application online by Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Applications are open to artists who have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to Oct. 30. The jurying process, which is conducted by esteemed figures in the West Coast art community, evaluates works based on craftsmanship, media expertise, design excellence, and professional presentation.

To help artists navigate the application process, the Festival of Arts will host a free informational seminar at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art in Santa Ana on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The seminar will cover the application and jurying process, with insights from past exhibitors and a presentation by Christine Georgantas.

“Being part of the Festival of Arts is more than just being in a world-class fine art show—it’s joining a community of artists and art lovers who are passionate about creativity and cultural expression,” said Georgantas.

For more information and to apply online, visit foapom.com. For questions about the seminar, email ArtCenter@foapom.com.