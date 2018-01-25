Foment Over Feddy’s Absence

Editor:

We miss Jason Feddy’s banter on his “Morning Scramble” show on radio station KX 93.5.

What he brings musically both with his talent and knowledge are unique and an asset to our local station. We especially enjoyed his quizzes and police blotter songs.

We would like to urge Tyler Russell and the station’s board of directors to please bring him back, even if only on a limited basis. KX93.5 is not the same without him!

Ellen and Roger Kempler, Laguna Beach