Food drive held in conjunction with South County Outreach CEO discussion

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) is holding a food drive in conjunction with a presentation by LaVal Brewer, president and CEO of South County Outreach, a nonprofit confronting hunger and homelessness in Orange County.

Their food program annually distributes over 700,000 pounds of food and feeds 2,000 children. Food donations to help in this mission can be left at the church, 429 Cypress Drive, or donors can schedule a pick-up by calling 949-636-9343 to schedule.

Brewer will speak at the 10:45 a.m. service on Oct. 24 at the fellowship building. The public is welcome to attend

In June, Brewer said even with people returning to work, the reality for many can be stark.

“People are saying they’re going back to normal,” Brewer said in a press release. “And normal for a majority of families who are low-income is not so great. It’s not so awesome. So when you’re seeing families or people saying, ‘Oh, they’re getting more checks. They’re getting more money,’ that’s true. But at some point in time, it still isn’t enough.”

For more than three decades, South County Outreach has been a leader in the fight to end homelessness and hunger. They serve homeless families, underemployed, unemployed, seniors, veterans, and other at-risk residents.