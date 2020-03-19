For the Home Crowd, a Footage Outage

Share this:

By Bradley Zint, Special to the Independent

Tuesday’s City Council meeting was sparsely attended, with only Councilman Peter Blake physically present and the other council members attending by teleconference. However, for interested parties who didn’t attend due to coronavirus separation measures, live viewing online was stymied by delays and outages from the outset of the meeting.

Gavin Curran, director of administrative services, said Wednesday in an email to the Independent that the live stream “was impacted by a broader issue with our service provider, Granicus, and not related to the city systems.” He said Granicus was contacted immediately once the live video interruption occurred.

Curran added that city staff monitors the live streaming of each council meeting and tests the equipment before meetings.

“We do understand the importance of the service and making sure it is available to the public,” Curran said. “The city staff does address any issues with live streaming or video playback immediately.”

The technical glitch was not lost on Village Laguna president Johanna Felder, who couldn’t get the live-stream working on her computer, but ended up recording it using her Cox television provider.

“I did find it troubling that when we were all told to stay home, the streaming didn’t work,” she said in an email.