Former Fullerton high school track coach arrested for sex with a minor, police say

Laguna Beach police detectives arrested a 24-year-old Fullerton man on Aug. 14 on suspicion of having sex and committing other lewd acts with a minor.

Laguna Beach detectives said they were notified of the incident by the Culver City Police Department on July 27, which was already investigating Jonathan Xavier Cabral, who formerly worked as a walk-on assistant track coach at Foothill High School in unincorporated North Tustin.

Detectives from the Laguna Beach and Culver City Police Departments launched a joint investigation, as the incident was said to have happened in Laguna Beach.

Detectives reported they discovered Cabral met the girl, who was 14 years old, online, leading to the two meeting for sex and other lewd and lascivious acts.

The police arrested Cabral at his home, reportedly without incident, and charged him with statutory rape, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, possession of child pornography and numerous other charges related to the incident. He was released on $100,000 bail.

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gutierrez at 949-715-0984. To provide information anonymously, call “Orange County Crime Stoppers” by dialing 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-487-6227), using a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website occrimestoppers.org.