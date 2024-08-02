Former Top of the World Park officially renamed William M. Wilcoxen Park

The city installed new park signs at Wilcoxen Park, formerly known as Top of the World Park, last week.

The new signs honor the late William Wilcoxen, a resident and former member of the Laguna Beach City Council and the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education. Wilcoxen played a significant role in acquiring the park’s land and preserving other coastal spaces. He also helped establish Top of the World Elementary and Thurston Middle Schools. Members of the Wilcoxen family enjoyed a picnic in honor of the newly installed signs.