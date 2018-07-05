Four Legends Collide on One Unforgettable Night

There’ll be a whole lotta shakin’ going on at Laguna Playhouse, which opens its 98th season with the Tony nominated Broadway musical, “Million Dollar Quartet” on Sunday, June 8.

Inspired by one of the most famous jam sessions in recording history, this musical tells the story of music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins together on Dec. 4, 1956, at Sun Studios.

It features 21 hits from “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” to “Folsom Prison Blues.” The musical brings audiences inside the recording studio to experience tales of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations.

Performances are through Sunday, July 29, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $75 – $105 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787.

Festival of Arts to Host Family Art Day

The Festival of Arts hosts Family Art Day on Sunday, July 8, from noon to 3 p.m.

Families are invited to enjoy activities, hands-on art projects and more.

The aerial circus arts child prodigies, Le Petit Cirque will perform along with Undecided Future, a band of former Orange County School of the Arts students.

The event is free with Festival admission. Children 5 and under receive free admission all summer.

Live! at the Museum Presents Saxophone Quartet

The City of Angels Saxophone Quartet performs during a Live! at the Museum concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12.

The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x203.