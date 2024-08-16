Four local nonprofit organizations benefit from Rotary’s community grant program

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach has awarded four community grants to local nonprofit organizations. These grants will support programs in health and human services, child development, and environmental services within the city. The recipients are Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Ocean Foundation and Ocean Animal Response and Research Alliance (OARRA).

“Supporting non-profit organizations in Laguna Beach is one of our key focus areas,” said Julie Hile, the club’s community services director. “Our other focus areas include scholarships for students with financial need, literacy initiatives, and international projects such as clean water and literacy programs.”

To fund these grants, the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach hosts its annual Laguna Beach Classic Car Show each October. Grants are awarded based on financial need and their impact on the community.

Representatives from the recipient organizations attended a presentation at the club’s weekly meeting, now held at the Forest Room at the Laguna Presbyterian Church.

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach meets at noon for lunch each Friday. Anyone interested in joining or learning more about the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is encouraged to visit lagunabeachrotary.org.