Free Art Reception at FOA’s ‘Top Ten’ Exhibit Oct. 27

Share this:

Located on the third floor of the Wells Fargo building in Downtown Laguna Beach, the Festival of Arts presents “Top Ten” from Oct. 9 through Jan. 15. This exhibit is a multi-media show featuring the ten artists from the 2018 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show that received the highest scores from the exhibit jurors.

Artists on display include photographer Sean Hunter Brown, jeweler Roberto Brun, sculptor Jordan Dimitrov, mixed media artist Brian Giberson, photographer Tom Lamb, woodworker Larry Marley, painter Scott Moore, ceramicist Fred Stodder, ceramicist Mike Tauber and painter Tom Swimm.



The public is invited to join the artists for a free reception on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibit is located at 260 Ocean Avenue. For more information contact 949-494-1145 or visit www.foapom.com.

Laguna Dance Festival presents Sankofa Danzafro

Showcasing powerful Afro-Colombian and Afro-contemporary dance with live drumming and singing, Colombian dance troupe SANKOFA DANZAFRO presents “The City of Others” on Thursday, Oct. 25 at Neighborhood Congregational Church, Bridge Hall. A reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets are $50.

This episodic work about urban struggle and resilience is “judicious in form, resonant with meaning, and delivered in dance languages that run the gamut from diasporic African to Latinised hip hop” (via The Financial Times). The City of Others demands the city be a place of coexistence; a place for everybody, not only a few.

For tickets or more information, visit lagunadancefestival.org/project/sankofa-danzafro.

Avran Mounts Solo Exhibition of Hessam Abrishami’s Work

The community is invited to an opening reception with food and wine, from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Avran Fine Art, 540 S. Coast Hwy. The event will introduce the public to “Red Shadows” a body of work by Hessam Abrishami about life, people, animals, love, romance, intimacy, beauty, dance, music and celebration. The exhibit runs through Nov. 10

Crystal Cove Soiree Sells Out, Raises $453,000

A sold-out crowd of 450 supporters raised a goal-breaking $453,000 net at the 16th Annual Crystal Cove Soiree on Oct. 6. Funds raised support education programs to help create the next generation of environmental stewards. The Conservancy uses a social enterprise model to fund preservation, conservation and education initiatives with the goal of creating a sustainable future for Crystal Cove State Park’s 3.2 miles of pristine coastline.

Laura Davick, founder and vice president of the Conservancy said, “It was a beautiful evening and celebration highlighting our journey of the past 19 years, and the many milestones we strive to accomplish for our future.”

LGOCA Opens Show at Ritz Carlton

CAlifornia Dreaming, a new exhibit of paintings by the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art, is now on display at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point. The show is open to the public and runs through Dec. 31.

Lumberyard Celebrates 10 Years Oct. 25

The Lumberyard Restaurant welcomes the public to come help celebrate 10 years of serving the Laguna Beach community and support from patrons, friends and family.

Lumberyard will offer a special $10 lunch menu on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, and dinner will feature special menu items along with complimentary goodies (with purchase) throughout the night. Live music and drawings for gift cards will also be part of the celebration.