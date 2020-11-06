Free Flu Shot Drive-Thru Slated for Laguna Beach on Nov. 20

Share this:

Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Beach Community Clinic (LBCC) and Laguna Beach city staffers are conducting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic for the public on Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the underground parking structure of the Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third St.

The drive-thru clinic is for adults 18 years of age and older. The 65+ higher dose vaccine will not be available.

COVID-19 might still be at the top of everyone’s health risk radar, but influenza annually affects five to 20% of the U.S. population. People 65 and older are at higher risk of flu-related complications, but the flu can knock young, healthy people off their feet, too, according to a Laguna Beach Seniors press release.

“The best way to protect yourself from the flu is to vaccinate. Not only will doing so protect you, but it will safeguard the health of family, friends, and others in the community,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, LBCC Medical Director and CEO.

Seniors who get a flu shot are less likely to be hospitalized with pneumonia or the flu. The vaccine needs about two weeks to fully take effect, and it lasts about six months, covering the length of a typical flu season. With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, reducing the spread of other respiratory illnesses like the flu is extremely important.

Vaccinating at any point is beneficial and can help prevent the spread of flu viruses.

