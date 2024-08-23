From cardboard to couture: Festival Fashion Show celebrates 15 years of transforming recycled materials into fashion

The Festival of Arts’ annual Festival Runway Fashion Show took place on Sunday, Aug. 18, showcasing an incredible fusion of creativity, sustainability and innovation. This year, the event also featured a charitable aspect, with visitors bringing gently used professional attire to donate to Working Wardrobes in exchange for free admission. The overwhelming response led to overflowing bins and racks at the donation table.

A panel of three judges selected winners in four categories, and nearly 400 attendees cast their votes for the “People’s Choice Award.” Film production designer Nelson Coates hosted the event, which featured judges Shelley Komarov, Gerard Stripling, and Pat Kollenda.

“We want to thank all the extraordinary artists who took part in the runway competition this weekend. The original, one-of-a-kind ensembles showcased by the Festival artists are truly incredible,” said Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing and merchandising at the Festival of Arts. “We are also deeply grateful to everyone who donated clothing to support Working Wardrobes, helping make this event not just a celebration of art but also of community spirit.”

The 2024 Festival Runway Fashion Show winners include:

Printmaker Anne Moore was awarded “Most Creative Concept” for her design, “Breakfast at Tea-fany’s,” a gown adorned with 312 tea bag covers, combining high tea elegance with artistic flair.

Glass artist Cody Nicely received the award for “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by a Fashion Designer” for his mermaid-shaped skirt, crafted from hand-dyed CDs, beach trash, and fishing line, reflecting environmental awareness.

Painter Elizabeth McGhee won “Most Innovative Use of Materials” with her whimsical dress made entirely of recycled socks, a playful nod to 80s and 90s prom dresses.

Painter Nancy Swan was honored with “Most Glamorous and Elegant Red Carpet Worthy Creation” and the “People’s Choice Award” for her tribute to Edith Head, which featured a dress constructed from newspapers, trash bags, and bubble wrap, representing fashion silhouettes from the 1800s to the 2020s.

In addition to the winning artists, several others showcased their creative couture. Linda Potichke, a fine art jeweler at the Festival, designed a breathable summer outfit made from fiberglass screen, luggage strapping, and repurposed trim, ensuring comfort in the summer heat. Rowan Foley, a drawing artist, translated her vision into a traditional Japanese jūnihitoe, blending historical tradition with modern artistry using tissue and origami paper. Jeweler Luciano Bortone addressed plastic waste by crafting a skirt from over 100 recycled plastic bags, transforming discarded items into a striking fashion statement.

The Festival also commemorated the 15th anniversary of the Runway Fashion Show with a retrospective of recycled couture by W. Bradley Elsberry, including his denim collection crafted from 50 pairs of thrift store jeans. In alignment with this year’s Pageant of the Masters theme, “A La Mode: The Art of Fashion,” Director Diane Challis Davy presented three costumes from this summer’s production: a re-creation of the iconic Dior dress worn by model Dovima, a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel motifs, and a nod to the British design label Ossie Clark, all reflecting the rich history and artistry of fashion.

This year’s Festival Runway Fashion Show was a tailor-made celebration of style, stitching together history, creativity, and sustainability in every look. The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily through Aug. 30. Weekday general admission tickets are $10 per person, and on the weekends, they are $15 per person. Senior and student discounts are available.