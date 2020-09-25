Fundraiser launched for Laguna local facing heart surgery

Share this:

Elmar Silzer, who has lived in Laguna Beach for almost 50 years, has been a fixture around town, riding his bike everywhere with his tennis racket on his back. Silzer is scheduled to have open heart surgery at the end of September and needs financial help with medical expenses not covered by Medicare. In addition, he is struggling with a loss of income due to his pre-operative physical deterioration and will also need support for a few months post operation. A few of Silzer’s friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign to assist him in getting through this rough period. As of deadline the campaign has raised nearly $9,000 of it $15,000 goal

