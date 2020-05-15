Fundraiser Launched for Local Fighting Cancer

Share this:

Many long-time Laguna Beach locals instantly recognize the World-Famous Shark Bite Lounge as a social institution in town. Its founder, Bruce White, resided in Laguna Beach for 31 years until he and his wife, Suzi, recently moved to Corona del Mar. For many years, White has opened his heart and home to so many people in the community, and he now needs the mutual support of that community more than ever.

In January, while visiting family in Ohio for the holidays, White was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. The treatments have not only been physically exhausting, but also financially draining. His business, Buyers Profile – the Home Inspection Company, has been hindered due to current circumstances.

Had the advent of COVID-19 not occurred, several fundraisers would have been held to help support White through this treatment. However, with everyone on stay-at-home orders since mid-March, those events could not happen.

In lieu of in-person fundraising events, a GoFundMe account was established to assist the Whites during Bruce’s treatment and recovery.

