Fundraiser Monday for Skipper Carrillo Statue

Share this:

Roux revives movement for statue of beloved baseball icon

Roux Creole Cuisine is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 19 with the aim of funding the creation of the long-awaited life-size statue of Skipper Carrillo, Laguna baseball icon who is credited with coining the phrase, “Have a home run day.”

The fundraiser will run from 5-9 p.m. on Monday night at Roux Creole Cuisine, 860 Glenneyre Street in Laguna Beach.

Carrillo is known around town for wearing a different baseball uniform daily, attending youth athletic events, and filling conversations with baseball trivia and terminology. Eighty-year-old Carrillo is the namesake of the Laguna Beach High School baseball field and is known as “Mr. Home Run Day.”

Roux owner Michael Byrne said the event is meant to kickstart the project, which began a couple years ago but stalled. Byrne hopes to raise enough money to fund the creation of the statue within the next few months at the corner of Park and Glenneyre Streets.

Roux will be serving Creole food along with wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Event organizers are asking for a $100 donation. One hundred percent of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Skipper Carrillo Statue Fund Charitable Trust. Participants can donate less or more, depending on what they can afford. There will also be silent auction items and raffle prizes.

Attendees can write checks to the Skipper Carrillo Statue Fund. For those unable to make it to the fundraiser, donation drop off sites have been established at The Saloon, Roux Creole Cuisine and at Forest & Ocean Gallery.

For more information, contact Byrne at 949-463-1650.