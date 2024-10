Nearly 600 people gathered at a sold-out Coach House in San Juan Capistrano last Sunday for a benefit concert for Laguna music legend Richard Stekol.

The night featured music from members of Funky Kings, The Missiles of October, The 133 Band, Honk and Jackson Browne. Barbara Gentosi organized the concert, which included a live auction by Mark Christy.

All proceeds went towards medical bills for Stekol.