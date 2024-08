The first annual Lagadelic Summer Bash Music Festival, organized by Laguna Beach band SpliffRiff, brought the city to life last Saturday when seven bands took to the stage at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, located on 340 St. Ann’s Drive for an eight-hour festival event.

Attendees enjoyed food and drinks while listening and dancing to performances by SpliffRiff, iForget, The Alive, Eighth Ball, Nice & Swell, Gingsu and Politik.