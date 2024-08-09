Gallery: First responders take center stage at National Night Out 

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
52

Laguna Beach residents had a chance to meet with Laguna Beach’s first responders at Main Beach on Aug. 6 to learn more about how fire, marine safety and police department carry out their day-to-day operations.

Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach

Kids and parents had the chance to see drone and boat rescue demonstrations, hold a fire hose, visit with the police department K-9s and the famous flock of goats used for fire mitigation and more during the event, which is held in cities and towns nationwide.

Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach

The annual event aims to bring first responders and community members together in a family-friendly environment to learn about local public safety departments. 

Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach
Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach
Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach
