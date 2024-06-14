Gallery: Kelpfest rolls out a month of ocean celebration and awareness

Laguna Ocean Foundation kicked off National Ocean Month with its annual Kelpfest celebration held on National Ocean Day, last Saturday, June 8.
The free festival featured live music from Mana and the Garden Band, ocean awareness activities, plenty of informational booths, games and art for ocean lovers young and old. The fun will continue June 22 when Laguna Ocean Foundation, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and The Ritual Refill team up to host a beach clean-up at Main Beach.
Finally, National Ocean Month concludes with the Laguna Ocean Foundation and the Pacific Vocal Series Out of the Sea – Arts & Conservation on Friday, June 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hosted at the Rivian South Coast Theatre, the “Art for a Cause” recital invites listeners into a meaningful story of conservation and nature through music, cinematography, and curated storytelling, and features Southern California opera singer Jana McIntyre.
Details about the upcoming events can be found at lagunaoceanfoundation.org.
The Laguna KelpFest, now in it’s 14th year, is a reminder that more than anything, a healthy ocean determines Laguna’s economy, ecology and way of life. Kelp forests and sea plants provide everyone with over 1/2 of the air we breathe. The ocean’s marine layer and morning drizzle maintains a safer, green Greenbelt while inland communities suffer long heat waves. Ocean evaporation is the source of all of our rain to quench our thirst and irrigate food crops. Remember, the Laguna Bluebelt is essential of our health and wealth so let’s protect it from 10 million gallons of secondary sewage discharged everyday just 1.5 miles offshore with modern technologies to achieve Zero Liquid Discharges to the ocean we all love.