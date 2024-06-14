Gallery: Kelpfest rolls out a month of ocean celebration and awareness

Laguna Ocean Foundation kicked off National Ocean Month with its annual Kelpfest celebration held on National Ocean Day, last Saturday, June 8.

The free festival featured live music from Mana and the Garden Band, ocean awareness activities, plenty of informational booths, games and art for ocean lovers young and old. The fun will continue June 22 when Laguna Ocean Foundation, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and The Ritual Refill team up to host a beach clean-up at Main Beach.

Finally, National Ocean Month concludes with the Laguna Ocean Foundation and the Pacific Vocal Series Out of the Sea – Arts & Conservation on Friday, June 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hosted at the Rivian South Coast Theatre, the “Art for a Cause” recital invites listeners into a meaningful story of conservation and nature through music, cinematography, and curated storytelling, and features Southern California opera singer Jana McIntyre.

Details about the upcoming events can be found at lagunaoceanfoundation.org.