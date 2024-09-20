Gallery: KXFM on the right wavelength

LB Indy Staff
KXFM CEO Billy Fried welcomes the supporters to the station’s relaunch party, which was held at Rivian South Coast Theater on Friday, Sept. 13. Jim Collins/LB Indy

To celebrate KXFM’s recent relaunch, supporters and station DJs gathered at the Rivian South Coast Theater Friday night to mingle and meet with the new hosts, listen to an eclectic mix of tracks and enjoy wine from Bianchi Winery, hand-crafted margaritas and delicious tacos. KXFM Radio has unveiled an all-new programming schedule that includes 30 new shows – 27 of which will be condensed into a weekday format from noon to 4 p.m., known as the “Neighborhood Block Party.”

From left to right: Brad Tescher, Lisa Furar, Alana Keith, Rich German, Melissa Anderson, Karin Lundquist and Michele Dawson. Jim Collins/LB Indy

Some of the new hosts include legendary IMAX filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, former professional surfers Ryah Arthur and Hans Hagen, professional mountain biker Richie Schley, renowned artist Jorg Dubin, adventure sports announcer Pat Parnell, former Laguna Mayor Paul Freeman and longtime Laguna musicians Beth and Steve Wood.

KXFM DJs, new hosts and radio station supporters gather on stage at the Rivian Theater. Jim Collins/LB Indy
Jim Collins/LB Indy

 

