Gallery: KXFM on the right wavelength

To celebrate KXFM’s recent relaunch, supporters and station DJs gathered at the Rivian South Coast Theater Friday night to mingle and meet with the new hosts, listen to an eclectic mix of tracks and enjoy wine from Bianchi Winery, hand-crafted margaritas and delicious tacos. KXFM Radio has unveiled an all-new programming schedule that includes 30 new shows – 27 of which will be condensed into a weekday format from noon to 4 p.m., known as the “Neighborhood Block Party.”

Some of the new hosts include legendary IMAX filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, former professional surfers Ryah Arthur and Hans Hagen, professional mountain biker Richie Schley, renowned artist Jorg Dubin, adventure sports announcer Pat Parnell, former Laguna Mayor Paul Freeman and longtime Laguna musicians Beth and Steve Wood.