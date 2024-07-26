Gallery: Laguna Beach Fire Department Open House

The Laguna Beach Fire Department Headquarters hosted an open house for the community on Wednesday, July 24 at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center, 30516 South Coast Highway.

The public was invited to see the fire department’s new administrative headquarters, learn about the Community Emergency Response Team, meet some of the famous goats who help Laguna Beach with fire mitigation, and take home some fire prevention/home safety tips, emergency preparedness and more.

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf and City Manager Dave Kiff also attended the event.