Gallery Q animal art show to support Blue Bell Foundation for Cats

Gallery Q’s latest show, Animals Wild & Not So Wild, will open with a reception from 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center.

The exhibition runs until July 27. At the reception, the public is invited to enjoy snacks, fabulous art by aspiring and professional artists, and wonderful camaraderie on the patio with fellow animal and art lovers. Wine will be available also.

This free show features a partnership with two cat nonprofits. Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, which provides homes for senior cats whose owners are no longer able to care for them, will sponsor the $100 prize for the winning artist. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation, which focuses on placing homeless cats with loving owners, will cover $50 for the runner-up.

All the paintings, photos, and mixed media will be eligible for the prizes. Voting forms will be available throughout the duration of the show.

“We are thrilled to partner with these wonderful, caring organizations,” Judy Baker, Gallery Q’s art coordinator, said in a press release. “Gallery Q is dedicated to supporting upcoming and established artists in the community, and these prizes will accord much-appreciated additional recognition for our exhibitors.”