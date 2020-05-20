Game wardens end search for coyote that attacked Laguna Beach resident

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
499
Share this:
Coyotes in nearby wilderness parks. Photo by Allan Schoenherr

State game wardens suspended their efforts Tuesday to capture a coyote that attacked a Laguna Beach resident last week.

A forensic test of the victim’s wound and clothing confirmed it was a coyote that bit the victim, said Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

State game wardens captured two coyotes over the weekend but neither matched the DNA profile of the offending animal. Both animals were humanely euthanized, Foy wrote in a text message Wednesday.

The decision to euthanize coyotes, regardless of whether their DNA matches the offending animal, is based on many factors. If a coyote aggressively approaches game wardens in an area frequented by people, including a playground, that might be grounds for them to shoot the animal, Foy said.

The Laguna Beach resident was attacked near Oak Street and Temple Terrace on Friday morning. They were transported by Doctor’s Ambulance to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released shortly after, Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota wrote in a text message.

Typically, victims of coyote attacks are immediately administered a post-bite vaccination for rabies, Foy said.

“The City would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents of important safeguards to protect themselves and their pets and property from these wild animals,” city officials said in a prepared statement.

Coyotes are most active at dusk and dawn. In urban areas, they are more active at night but can be spotted at any time, according to a city press release.

Laguna Beach Animal Services recommends that pets not be let outside during evening hours unless the owner is next to them to ward off curious coyotes. An animal control officer will respond if a coyote during daylight hours in areas with people, especially children, or anytime one of the animals attacks or exhibits threatening behavior toward a person or pet.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here