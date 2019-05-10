Garden Club Tour Nets $25K for Community Projects
The Laguna Beach Garden Club hosted its 15th annual Gate & Garden Tour on May 3. The event—which is a major fundraiser for educational school gardens, student scholarships and support of local gardens and parks—netted $25,000 in proceeds this year.
Four hundred ticketholders visited eight private gardens, four inside the gated community of Emerald Bay and four in the adjacent neighborhood.
“Each private garden on the tour was unique, offering an array of plants and designs from formal to fanciful for tourgoers to enjoy,” said Karen Nelson, tour director. “Thanks to the generosity of the garden owners, Emerald Bay and our tour sponsors, we were able to bring a stellar line-up to the public this year.”
This year, the water district launched its first annual “Most Waterwise Gate & Garden” award and gave it to garden owner Stacy Simone for her Zen garden, which utilizes water-efficient design, plant and irrigation choices.
The largest garden on the tour was Greg Salmeri’s in Emerald Bay. As the owner of Rolling Greens Nursery Los Angeles, Salmeri personally oversaw the creation of a terraced Mediterranean garden, complete with patinaed European antiques, a bocce ball court and chandeliered al fresco dining area.
Nelson will also head the 2020 Gate & Garden Tour, set for Friday, May 1. Tickets for that tour are already on sale on the club’s website for $50 each plus handling fee. Visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org to buy tickets and for more 2020 tour information.
Sunset Serenades Return Tonight
On Friday, May 10, Sunset Serenades returns to the Heisler Park amphitheater from 6:30 p.m. to sunset. Enjoy free live music by guitar duo Django Shredders. For the full six-week schedule, visitlagunabeachcity.net.
Boys & Girls Club Annual Gala This Saturday
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 19 annual Art of Giving Gala is slated to take place, Saturday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Montage Laguna Beach, 30801 S. Coast Highway. The evening includes dinner, live music and a live auction.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at 949-715-7584 or [email protected]
Learn About the ‘Good Bugs’
Beekeeper and no-till farmer Robin Jones of Honey Girl Grows will offer tips for organically fighting garden pests with beneficial insects at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock Way and South Coast Highway.
From aphids to thrips, Jones will give hands-on instruction for using “good bugs” to organically empower your garden’s health. Ever prevalent grubs eat plant roots, and every attendee will get free beneficial nematodes from Arbico Organics to wipe out grubs for a year.
Jones designs organic, edible gardens for local Laguna Beach residents, resorts and businesses and is a science-based beekeeper. The workshop is free and open to the public. Reserve your spot at [email protected]
Historic Residential Project Forum Set for Tuesday
On Tuesday, May 14, the Laguna Beach Heritage Committee will host a “Historic Residential Project” forum at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers, 505 Forest Avenue.
Design, architecture and real estate professionals will present historic projects and experiences. Attendees will hear insights, myths, challenges and opportunities involved in the development of historic properties in Laguna Beach.
South County Senior Summit Next Week
The 12th annual South County Senior Summit, hosted by supervisor Lisa Bartlett, the Office on Aging, Age Well Senior Services, and Soka University will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Keynote speakers include neurologist, Dr. Joshua Grill, Linda Zimmer of Iris OC, gerontologist Dr. Kerry Burnight, and Judi Bonilla of Brain Fit Now. The Soka campus is located at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo. RSVP to 800-510-2020 or 714-480-6450. Breakfast and lunch, door prizes, a musical recital and giveaways are included.