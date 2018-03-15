Getting to Yes on Gun Safety

Editor,

America is rejecting NRA interpretations of the 2nd Amendment putting the burden of gun safety solutions on those targeted by shooters seeking a moment of nihilistic infamy. It’s nonsense our Constitution prohibits reasonable measures to deny gun possession to people known to pose a clear and present gun violence threat.

That said, I was confused by Becky Visconti’s commentary on Rep. Rohrabacher’s gun safety record (“District’s Congressman Acts to Loosen Gun Laws”). Especially her opposition to Rohrabacher’s suggestion school and mental health professionals should be able to identify for intervention those meeting rational criteria for denial of access to some or all lethal weaponry.

Particularly for those on medications with known side effects including acute depression and suicidal thinking, this would tighten rather than “loosen” constitutionally permissible gun regulation. Rohrabacher’s focus on social-emotional health and medication side effects is consistent with enhanced background check and mental health vigilance proposed by both President Obama and the NRA after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Visconti asserts disclosure of treatment or medication codes is “implausible” and lacks “coherence” because healthcare privacy laws “prevent access to such personal data.” That begs the question of whether federal privacy rules leaving us helpless to protect children needs to be changed.

This also ignores both Biden gun task force and NRA recommendations on reporting about gun violence threats by mental health providers. Bernie Sanders also believes privacy, safety and gun rights can be reconciled.

Visconti additionally questions Rohrabacher’s vote for H.R. 38, a bill that would allow interstate travel by persons licensed to carry a concealed weapon without repeating licensing in every other state.

All 50 states license concealed weapons, some more strictly than others. Uniformity provisions in H.R. 38 and a companion bill enhancing background checks are not intended to “loosen gun laws.”

Over 200 other members of Congress joined in a bipartisan vote sending H.R. 38 to the U.S. Senate for further consideration. H.R. 38 also would allow retired but recertified law enforcement officers to carry concealed weapons to protect students.

Since controlling majorities of both political parties in Congress had chances but failed to address gun safety, neither party credibly can claim to stand with the Parkland student movement. So it is not my purpose here to attack or defend any candidate’s position on gun safety, mental health screening or interstate concealed carry standards.

I just want to hear a fully informed discussion of real solutions by all the candidates.

Howard Hills, Laguna Beach