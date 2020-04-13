Share this:

GG’s Bistro’s “Morning Coffee Service” will now be open for storefront pick up’s Monday-Sunday at 7 AM.

Order and pay for your Lavazza Italian coffee drinks and breakfast items online or for in-store orders setup apple epay on your iPhone then just scan the QR code on your bill and pay conveniently with secure distance no-touch payment system. Enjoy our free underground parking to pick up your order from our outdoor pickup desk.

1 of 2

GG’s current hours are:

For coffee drinks: 7 AM-8 PM

For food orders: 12 PM-8 PM

www.ggscafebistro.com

GG’s is offering family meals to go starting at $28 for vegetarian dinners to $52 for spaghetti Bolognese. (949-494-9306; ggscafebistro.com)

View GG’s Menu: https://www.ggscafebistro.com/online-ordering/ggs-bistro/menu