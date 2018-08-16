Girls Volleyball (1-0)

Share this:

Breakers opened their 47th season under CIF sponsorship this past Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 sweep of former league rival Calvary Chapel at the Eagles gym. Breakers were never threatened and recorded 16 services aces. Ella Tyus recorded 12 consecutive serves in set 2 and was the overall kill leader with 14, dig leader with 10 and tied for services aces with four. Laguna traveled to Dana Hills this past Thursday and will play at Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, Aug. 21. The home opener is Thursday, Aug. 23, when Laguna hosts Tesoro at 5:30 p.m. in Dugger Gym.

Last weekend, the Breakers went 8-1 to finish 9th at the 64-team Queens Court tournament to conclude the unofficial summer season. Breakers defeated Ontario Christian, San Jacinto, Torrance, Troy and Chino Hills before stumbling against Willam S Hart 25-21, 25-19 on Sunday morning at the ACS in Anaheim. Laguna then swept three matches to capture the Silver Division, defeating Los Altos, St. Anthony’s and Riverside’s ML King. Sophomore outside hitter Ella Tyus led the team for the weekend with 49 kills, hitting a solid .340. Soren Patchell was the ace leader with 14, while Halle Carballo had 56 digs and 24 assists as the libero.

VARSITY (Shawn Patchell, HC; Mitzi Kincaid, Assistant)

# 2 Gretchen Webb – Senior, # 70 Hallie Carballo – Junior, # 22 Kendall Fraser – Junior

# 7 Cambria Hall – Junior, # 14 Piper Naess – Junior, # 21 Olivia Nitoglia – Junior

# 11 Soren Patchell – Junior, # 18 Luisa LoFranco – Sophomore, # 1 Jacquelyn Strawn – Sophomore

# 24 Ella Tyus – Sophomore, # 6 Natalia Hagopian – Freshman, # 40 Sophie Reavis – Freshman

JV (Jordan Robbins HC)

# 28 Sophie Black – Sophomore, # 4 Emma Bladergroen – Sophomore, # 17 Bella Mullinn – Sophomore

# 5 Alessandra Nitoglia – Sophomore, # 15 Amelie Sadler – Sophomore, # 27 Mikayla Smith – Sophomore

# 29 Grace Wilson – Sophomore, # 8 Jacqueline Witteman – Freshman, # 34 Annabelle Kieswetter – Freshman

FROSH/SOPH (Chase Kimball HC)

# 3 Sydney Hardie – Sophomore, # 16 Natalie Olson – Sophomore, # 35 Melina McKibben – Sophomore

# 36 Teva Shonfeld – Sophomore, # 38 Sydney Freeman – Freshman, # 33 Lucy Loughlin – Freshman

# 32 Maggie Meekma – Freshman, # 10 Olivia Ponocastro – Freshman, # 13 Ali Yepiz – Freshman

Follow the varsity girls team on Instagram @lbhsvarsitygirlsvb.